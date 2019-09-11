|
Billy Thurston EDMOND
Sept. 21, 1952 - Sept. 4, 2019
William Morgan Thurston III has gone to be with the Lord. He was born September 21, 1952 in Washington, DC at Walter Reed Medical Center. He was born to a military family that traveled the world. Billy graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's degree. He retired after 37 years of service from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company where he served as a safety prevention inspector. Billy was also part owner of the Oklahoma City Jujitsu Club, continuing active service there until his death. He is survived by his mother, Mary Martin of Edmond, OK. He will be missed by many friends and extended family relatives. Private services will be held.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019