Blake Bond

Dec. 26, 1987 - July 3, 2019



EDMOND

Blake Bond, 31, formerly of Edmond , passed away Wed-nesday, July 3, 2019, in Jacksonville, OR. Blake was born o n December 26, 1987 in Stillwater, OK. He grew up in Edmond, where he had a profound impact on his class-mates at Edmond Memorial, especially his friends on the wrestling team and in his shop classes. He loved to go hunting with his father, and that sparked an early love for wildlife and the great outdoors that never subsided. Blake graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2011, and immediately began a career in oil & gas. He had an extraordinary gift of instantly connecting with people and building trust, which allowed him to thrive early in his career. After several years in Oklahoma, Blake's love of the outdoors led him to pursue an opportunity in Colorado, where he lived for several years before relocating last summer to Jacksonville, OR to manage a commercial agriculture project. Blake loved live music of all genres, and he enjoyed expanding his knowledge by studying topics that concerned him, including philosophy, history, and social justice. Blake Bond will be remembered as a passionate, fiery, and relentless man, who followed his pursuits with unbridled enthusiasm and defended others with unshakable resolve. The saying "he'd give the shirt off his back" falls too short; Blake would give away his entire wardrobe if he saw someone in need. He was a selfless man, whose mission in life was to help others. Mr. Blake Bond is survived by his father, Larry Bond; his mother, Robbin Bond; his sister, Heather Bond; and family member, Kevin Kyle. Blake is additionally survived by his large, close-knit extended family including his grandparents, Wendall & Robbie Tyler, of Bella Vista, AR and Dr. John & Dorothy Bond, of Elgin, OK; his Uncle Joel Tyler and Melissa, of Duncan, OK, and their son Aaron; his Aunt Carol Zaloudek & her husband Tim, of Enid, OK and their children, Haley and Natalie; a nd his Uncle Gary & Aunt Sheila Bond, of Stillwater, OK and their children, Brian & Tessa. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2 PM at Baggerley Funeral Home, 930 S. Broadway, Edmond, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019