O. Blanchard Renegar OKLAHOMA CITY
December 24, 1927 - August 7, 2019
Oscar Blanchard Renegar (lovingly called Blanchard) passed from this life, surrounded by his family, Aug. 7, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1927, at the home of his grandparents in Cordell, OK to Loris Afton Renegar and Laura Inez Renegar. Blanchard graduated from Putnam City HS in May 1946. The day after graduation, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was stationed in the Philippines with the 13th Air Force, assigned to G-3 Headquarters, Headquarters Squadron. After his discharge from the military, he returned to OKC, and he attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. He completed his degrees at Oklahoma City University earning a B.S. in business and economics in 1951, and attended OCU School of Law, receiving a Juris Doctorate in 1955. He owned and ran a Mobile service station to pay for his education along with his GI Bill. After graduating from law school and being admitted to the Oklahoma and American Bars, Blanchard was in private law practice with the firm Renegar, Renegar, Lloyd & Renegar. In 1957, he went to work for State Farm as a Claims Adjuster. He worked for State Farm for 35 years. At the time of his retirement in 1992, he was their attorney of record and Divisional Claims Manager of Auto Claims in Oklahoma and was a member of the National Insurance Arbitration Board. On March 22, 1952, Blanchard married the love of his life, Selma Porter. They were blessed with two daughters, Valiska and Robin. Blanchard was active in many organizations. He was also on the City Council of Warr Acres for two terms. He received the "Outstanding Man of the Year" award in 1961 for his work in the community. He became the Chairman of the National Arbitration Commission, past president of Northwest Sertoma International, a trustee of Northwest Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City, a deacon and trustee of Canyon Creek Presbyterian Church in Richmond, TX, a Toastmaster, a member of Siloam Masonic Blue Lodge, Guthrie Consistory, Indian Temple Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters and Kachina Jesters, Boy Scout Master, and served on the Board of Advisors for Rainbow for Girls.
Blanchard was preceded in death by his parents, Laura Inez Renegar, Loris Afton Renegar, and Isobel Renegar; his brothers, Raymond and ValJean; his sister, Pat; and daughters, Valiska Louise Renegar Summerlin and Robin Stephanie Renegar-Scott.
Blanchard is survived by his wife, Selma Louise Renegar; granddaughter, Tara Moorman and husband Keith; granddaughter, Maegan Summerlin; great-grandson, Trey Summerlin and wife Alysia; great-great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Summerlin; great-great-grandson, Luke Summerlin; sisters, Noel and Marilyn; many nephews and nieces, and countless other family members.
Blanchard was a career-driven man, but family was the most important element of his life. His family always came first. He had a large heart and great compassion for others. He, more than anything, wanted to spend time with his wife and family. After he retired, Blanchard and Selma traveled around the country and always enjoyed getting away to the cabin in the Colorado mountains. The family would like to thank Physicians Choice Hospice for their above and beyond care the last year. His nurse Emily and other staff made the last year possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to India Temple Shrine Endowment Fund, 3601 NW 36th St, OKC, OK 73112.
Visitation for Blanchard is 9 a.m. with Services following at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel at 5820 NW 41st Street, Warr Acres, OK, with Interment to follow.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 10, 2019