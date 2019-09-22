Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BOB BOULWARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOB BOULWARE


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers













Robert Boulware
Aug. 3, 1924 - Sept. 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Robert E. Boulware, 95, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Robert was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Lone Wolf, OK. He was a decorated Air Force veteran and a POW in Germany during WWII. After his military service, he worked at the Downtown Post Office for many years. Robert is survived by his wife, Zhuohua "Wendy' Zhou; son, Robert Boulware, II and his wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Erma Gipson; niece, Claudia Sanders, and her son, Joshua; nephew, Robert Gipson; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 8 p.m. with the family available to greet guests from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Bristow City Cemetery. To read complete obituary, go to:

www.guardianwestfuneral chapel.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BOB's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.