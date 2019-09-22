|
Robert Boulware OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 3, 1924 - Sept. 18, 2019
Robert E. Boulware, 95, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Robert was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Lone Wolf, OK. He was a decorated Air Force veteran and a POW in Germany during WWII. After his military service, he worked at the Downtown Post Office for many years. Robert is survived by his wife, Zhuohua "Wendy' Zhou; son, Robert Boulware, II and his wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Erma Gipson; niece, Claudia Sanders, and her son, Joshua; nephew, Robert Gipson; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 8 p.m. with the family available to greet guests from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Bristow City Cemetery. To read complete obituary, go to:
www.guardianwestfuneral chapel.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019