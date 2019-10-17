|
Bob G. Eaton EDMOND
September 8, 1935 - October 15, 2019
Bob G. Eaton, M.D. passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019. He was born in Weatherford, OK to Homer and Geraldine (Jones) Eaton on Sept. 8, 1935. Bob was raised in Weatherford and met the love of his life, Phoebe Lue Gardiner, in the 6th grade. In high school, he played clarinet and saxophone in the band and earned awards for furniture he made in wood shop. He attended Southwestern State College and graduated in three years, while also earning money playing big band music in a dance band. Bob and Phoebe married in 1955. Bob attended medical school and completed his residency in radiology at the University of Oklahoma. During medical school and afterward, Bob and Phoebe lived in Oklahoma City, where their three daughters were born. The family moved to Edmond, OK in 1973. Bob enjoyed making family memories for many years in three lake houses at Lake Eufaula. He drove the boat for hours for his daughters as they water skied. His favorite holiday was Christmas, and he loved lavishing gifts on his entire family. Bob's pride and joy were his 10 grandchildren. Bob served as an Elder at First Christian Church, Edmond, as well as on numerous committees. He was on the Edmond Historical committee that restored the first Edmond schoolhouse. Dr. Eaton had a positive and important impact on the professional careers of numerous radiologists during his long tenure at the OU Department of Radiological Sciences. He served as Vice Chairman of the department from 1974 to 1995, when he was named as Chairman and served in that capacity until 2000. He was a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, member of the AOA Honor Society, and Radiologist-in-Chief of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center from 1975 to 1995. One of his main academic interests was teaching residents, and approximately 180 radiologists completed their residency program during his tenure. Dr. Eaton also provided leadership and expertise in developing computer applications in radiology. He was loved and respected by many coworkers and was known for his integrity. In 2000, Dr. Eaton was named Physician of the Year, and a Chair was endowed in his name at the University of Oklahoma Foundation. Bob's hobbies were woodworking (specifically furniture making), working with computers, photography (including developing his own photos), ballroom dancing, traveling and reading. Bob is survived by his wife, Phoebe; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and David Penland, of Edmond; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Steve Mortensen, of Haskell, OK; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Chris Apple, of Plano, TX; 10 grandchildren – Andrew (Brandy) Penland, Sarah (Dane) Wilber, Taylor (Brett) Fuller, Jordan (Jeremiah) Johnson, Will (Natalie) Mortensen, Alex (Trevor) Hall, Creighton (Hannah) Apple, Madeline, Chandler and Colby Apple; and soon to be 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the nurses and staff from Physicians' Choice Hospice as well as the staff of the Veraden memory care community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bob G. Eaton Chair in Radiological Sciences, (include #60302), OU Foundation, P.O. Box 258856, OKC, OK 73125-9935 or at www.oufoundation.org/onlinegivingweb or Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community, P.O. Box 3814, Edmond, OK 73083, or online. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church in Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019