Hutchins-Maples Funeral Home - Bristow
119 N Chestnut
Bristow, OK 74010
(918) 367-3318
Bob Edwards

Bob Edwards Obituary

Bob Edwards
June 8, 1942 - July 13, 2019

DECATUR, TX
Bob Edwards, 77, went to be with our Lord Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Decatur.
Memorial reception will be held at 2-3:30 pm August 11, 2019, at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home in Bristow, Oklahoma.
Bob was born to Hubert William and Esther (Osburn) Edwards on June 8, 1942 in Depew, Oklahoma. He was united in marriage to Avis Elaine Stage on October 3, 1964, in Depew. Bob retired as a manager in the natural gas production industry. He was a member of the Decatur Church of Christ.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Avis Edwards of Decatur; his sons, David Edwards and wife Camille of Trophy Club, and Donny Edwards and wife Marcy of Decatur; his sister, Emely Ann Edwards of Bristow, Oklahoma; his brothers, Fred Edwards of Bristow, Oklahoma, and Jesse Edwards and wife Millie of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Kate, Kallie, Drew, Benjamin, Brett, and Jay Edwards; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Memorial Gift may be made to William Bobby "Bob" Edwards Funds at Abilene Christian University. Gifts noting the Fund may be made as follows.

By Mail To:

Abilene Christian University
Gift Records
ACU Box 29132
Abilene, TX 79699
In the memo line, please write: 'William Bobby 'Bob' Edwards Fund'

By Phone:

Call Gift Records 325-674-2612 or toll-free at 800-588-1514

By On-line:

At acu.edu/give. On this webpage, check the 'other' designation, which will allow you to then type in 'William Bobby 'Bob' Edwards Fund'

Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur 940-627-5959
www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019
