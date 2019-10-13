|
Bob Lake Grove OKLAHOMA CITY
April 15, 1940 - Oct. 5, 2019
Bob Lake Grove was born in Poteau, OK April 15, 1940, to Lake B. and Helen L. Grove. He moved with his parents and brother, Barry, to Panama, OK at a young age. Bob completed all 12 grades in Panama. As President of his Sr. Class, he was voted most likely to succeed and best dressed. It was during this time Bob became engaged in politics traveling the state with Cowboy Pink Williams for his bid as lieutenant governor. Bob attended the University of Oklahoma, receiving his BA in 1962 and his Juris Doctorate in 1965. A member of Phi Alpha Delta, Phi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Phi Omega fraternities. He began his legal career with the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office for a period of five years. He then began a private practice for 35 years becoming a prominent and well respected divorce lawyer. In 2008, Bob was appointed Judge to the Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Court. In 2015, he served as Lead Public Defender for the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribe.
Bob had a striking personality and passion for living that included creating his own line of fine men's neckties, traveling to the Caribbean and Mexico, sailing, ballroom dancing and restoring classic Austin Healy automobiles. His sharp mind and quick wit contributed to his success both in and out of court. Wherever he went, he always managed to entertain a group or single individual. The journey was always exciting for him and the ride could be a little wild at times. He was inherently kind to all.
Bob passed peacefully on Oct. 5 under the care of Hospice at Mercy Hospital. He is survived by his brother, Barry Grove and family; longtime friend, Pam Barrymore; and former legal assistant, Kim Knight. His family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, the Turner family and his many friends.
Bob was a damn good trial lawyer and worker's comp judge, and as a result, had many friends and a few enemies. Bob believed in the hereafter ... so maybe we'll see you on the other side Bob Lake.
At Bob's request, a private Graveside Service will be held in Poteau, OK by Evans Miller Funeral Home. To share a memory or express condolences, please visit:
evansandmiller
funeralhomes.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019