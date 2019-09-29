|
Bob Wayne Lovejoy OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 17, 1929 - Sept. 24, 2019
Bobby Wayne "Bob" Lovejoy, age 90, died on Sept. 24, 2019. He was born to M.E. and Buna (Hasley) Lovejoy, of Tipton, OK. He grew up on the family farm west of Tipton along with his parents, two brothers and three sisters, all of whom predeceased him. Bob attended Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) before serving in the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge, he enrolled in Oklahoma Baptist University to prepare to be a pastor. At OBU, he met Peggy Geiger, of Indiahoma, and they married within a year. He graduated from OBU in 1955 and from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1958. Bob was pastor of three Oklahoma churches: Linn Baptist Mission in Pawhuska, Carey Heights Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, and First Baptist Church of Fletcher. He served as Director of Missions for the Comanche-Cotton Baptist Association. For twenty-four years, he was employed by the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. He was the program manager for black church relations, interfaith witness, and Christian social ministries. He preached in hundreds of churches across Oklahoma. Bob Lovejoy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Lovejoy, of Oklahoma City; by his son, Grant (Donna) Lovejoy, of Glen Allen, VA; by his daughter, Beth Risedorf (Mike), of Lakewood, CO; and by his daughter, Kay Draelos, of Edmond, OK. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Meredith Lee (Nathanael), of Knoxville, TN; Allison Frazier (Sam), of Richmond, VA; Dana, Nick, and Andrew Risedorf, of Lakewood, CO; and Mitchell, Preston, and Julia Draelos, of Edmond, OK. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Ian, Calvin, and Cora Lee. Bob is also survived by his cousins, nieces, nephews and other beloved family members. Viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 5 - 7 p.m. at the Mercer - Adams Funeral Service in Bethany. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at Putnam City Baptist Church, followed by interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019