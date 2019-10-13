|
Col. Bob R. Merry CHANDLER
July 6, 1936 - Oct. 9, 2019
Colonel (Ret.) Bob Merry, USANG, died peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Stroud Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 6, 1936, in Chandler, OK to Rufe William and Hazel Lillibridge Merry.
He is survived by wife Donna Smith Merry; his daughter, Robin Schott, married to Val Schott; son, Gordon Merry, stepdaughter, Trisha Choate Boss, married to Ronnie Boss; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Col. Merry embraced multiple careers with OG&E, the Oklahoma National Guard, Integris Health and Epworth Villa. He was a Certified Facilities Engineer.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at St. Luke's Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, followed by a 1 p.m. military burial at Oak Park Cemetery, Chandler. A reception and luncheon will follow for friends and family at the Route 66 Interpretive Center, Chandler. Arrangements under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019