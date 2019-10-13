Home

McNeil's Funeral Service
525 W Hwy 152
Mustang, OK 73064
(405) 376-1616
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Cemetery
Carter County, OK
View Map
BOBBIE WELLS
BOBBIE WELLS


1923 - 2019
Bobbie "Tina" Wells
July 12, 1923 - Sept. 28, 2019

EDMOND
Bobbie Ernestine "Tina" Wells born July 12, 1923 in Fox, Oklahoma transitioned to her eternal home Sep-tember 28, 2019. Tina was the daughter of Bob and Mintie Taylor, the sister of Lawrence "Boots" Taylor and mother of Dixie Lee Jordan. Tina is survived by her two grand-daughters: Shannon Jordan Grassmann (husband Devin Grassmann) of Piedmont, Oklahoma and Shay Jordan Haiges (husband Mike Haiges) of Dripping Springs, Texas, and great grand-daughters Jordan Lee Collins and Morgan Grace Haiges, niece, Linda Taylor Dudley of Kilgore, Texas. Tina was an amazing woman who worked for CIT Finance until retire-ment. In her later years, Tina was a vital Deer Creek community member often seen supporting Deer Creek at Football & Basketball games and Wrestling matches; Tina also was a fixture of encouragement for the Drama Department of Deer Creek High School, often selling tickets for the many plays or musicals for Stage Production. In her final days, Tina was loved by her nurses and staff members of her assisted living facility, all of whom will miss her feisty spirit. Graveside Services will be held at Graham Cemetery in Carter County, Oklahoma on November 4th at 11am.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
