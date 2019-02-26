Dr. Bobby J. Brown

April 15, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2019



EDMOND

Dr. Bobby Joe Brown was born on April 15, 1930, in Hollis, OK, and passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at his home in Edmond, OK. We celebrate Bob's life with his passing. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jerry Ann (Hibdon) Brown; sons, Don & wife Debi and Joe & his wife Tammie; grandchildren, Taylor & wife Anne, Russell & wife Diana, Caitlyn & husband Ryan, Evan, Dawson, Griffin, and Hudson; great-grandchildren, Julieanne, Caroline, and Dylan; and brothers, Dwight & wife Pat and Bill. Bob was an ardent student of the Bible and faithfully worshipped and served at First Baptist Church in Edmond for 50 years. Bob was a humble man who put others above himself, yet pursued excellence in all areas of his life -- personal, family as well as business. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ina Lee and Russel Brown; as well as granddaughter, Annie Laurie; and sister-in-law, Mary Brown. A Come-and-Go Visitation for Bob will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m., the family to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Service, Edmond, OK. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at First Baptist Church in Edmond, followed by interment at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur, OK at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HOPE Center of Edmond. To read a full life obituary, please visit: www.crawford

