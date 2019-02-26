Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crawford Family Funeral & Cremation Service - Edmond
610 NW 178th Street
Edmond, OK 73012
(405)340-2333
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crawford Family Funeral & Cremation Service - Edmond
610 NW 178th Street
Edmond, OK 73012
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crawford Family Funeral & Cremation Service - Edmond
610 NW 178th Street
Edmond, OK 73012
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBY BROWN


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Bobby J. Brown
April 15, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2019

EDMOND
Dr. Bobby Joe Brown was born on April 15, 1930, in Hollis, OK, and passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at his home in Edmond, OK. We celebrate Bob's life with his passing. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jerry Ann (Hibdon) Brown; sons, Don & wife Debi and Joe & his wife Tammie; grandchildren, Taylor & wife Anne, Russell & wife Diana, Caitlyn & husband Ryan, Evan, Dawson, Griffin, and Hudson; great-grandchildren, Julieanne, Caroline, and Dylan; and brothers, Dwight & wife Pat and Bill. Bob was an ardent student of the Bible and faithfully worshipped and served at First Baptist Church in Edmond for 50 years. Bob was a humble man who put others above himself, yet pursued excellence in all areas of his life -- personal, family as well as business. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ina Lee and Russel Brown; as well as granddaughter, Annie Laurie; and sister-in-law, Mary Brown. A Come-and-Go Visitation for Bob will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m., the family to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Service, Edmond, OK. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at First Baptist Church in Edmond, followed by interment at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur, OK at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HOPE Center of Edmond. To read a full life obituary, please visit:

www.crawford
funeralservice.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crawford Family Funeral & Cremation Service - Edmond
Download Now