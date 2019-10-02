|
Bobby Joe Eades Bobby Joe Eades was born on July 9, 1940 to Clyde and Edna Eades in Blue, Oklahoma. He com-pleted his journey on September 30, 2019 at the age of 79.
Visitation begins at 11:00 AM on Wednes-day at John Ireland Funeral Home and family members will be at the funeral home from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM to greet visitors. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Central Church of Christ, Moore, OK. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Norman, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. For full obit see:
johnirelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019