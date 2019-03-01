Bobby Leroy

Hardcastle

Nov. 9, 1933 - Feb. 26, 2019



MOORE

Bobby Leroy Hardcastle, of Moore, OK, passed away February 26, 2019 at the age

Bobby Leroy Hardcastle, of Moore, OK, passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born November 9, 1933, in Washington, OK, to Jame s Lunsford & Alta Emiline (Stumbaugh) Hardcastle. Bobby was a member of Windwood Freewill Baptist Church. He loved OU Sooners and Greenbay Packers football. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. Bobby also enjoyed going to the gym. He enjoyed donating blood and won awards for the amount donated. Bobby loved westerns, especially "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza". His family was the first and foremost important thing in his life. Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorene Hardcastle; 2 daughters, Cheryl Endicott and Robin Hardcastle-Adams & husband, John; 3 granddaughters, April Hewes & husband, Mike, Danielle Jerden & husband, Chad, and Jessica Hardcastle; 2 great- granddaughters, Janis Endicott-Hewes and Hope Jerden; 1 very loved dog, his Heeler, "London Brinlee"; and a host of nieces and nephews. Bobby's girls loved him very much. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Neoma Hardcastle, H.C. "Smokey" Hardcastle, Bill Hardcastle, Arona Fore, Lela Hastings, Josephine Cothran, and Pauline Hardcastle. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1st, from 3-9 pm, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 South Broadway, Moore, OK (Please send flowers to the funeral home). Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Moore Cemetery.