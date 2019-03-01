Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Moore Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBY HARDCASTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBY HARDCASTLE


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby Leroy
Hardcastle
Nov. 9, 1933 - Feb. 26, 2019

MOORE
Bobby Leroy Hardcastle, of Moore, OK, passed away February 26, 2019 at the age
of 85. He was born November 9, 1933, in Washington, OK, to James Lunsford & Alta Emiline (Stumbaugh) Hardcastle. Bobby was a member of Windwood Freewill Baptist Church. He loved OU Sooners and Greenbay Packers football. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. Bobby also enjoyed going to the gym. He enjoyed donating blood and won awards for the amount donated. Bobby loved westerns, especially "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza". His family was the first and foremost important thing in his life. Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorene Hardcastle; 2 daughters, Cheryl Endicott and Robin Hardcastle-Adams & husband, John; 3 granddaughters, April Hewes & husband, Mike, Danielle Jerden & husband, Chad, and Jessica Hardcastle; 2 great-granddaughters, Janis Endicott-Hewes and Hope Jerden; 1 very loved dog, his Heeler, "London Brinlee"; and a host of nieces and nephews. Bobby's girls loved him very much. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Neoma Hardcastle, H.C. "Smokey" Hardcastle, Bill Hardcastle, Arona Fore, Lela Hastings, Josephine Cothran, and Pauline Hardcastle. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1st, from 3-9 pm, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 South Broadway, Moore, OK (Please send flowers to the funeral home). Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Moore Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now