Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
Washington City Cemetery
Bobby J. Haxel


1933 - 2019
Bobby J. Haxel
February 4, 1933-September 21, 2019

BETHANY
Bobby J. Haxel, 86, of Bethany, OK, entered the gates of heaven on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019. Services will be 1:00pm Wed., Sept. 25, 2019, at Mercer-Adams Chapel, 3925 N. Asbury, Bethany, OK, with interment at 3:30 at the Washington City Cemetery. Visitation with family is Tues., Sept. 24, 2019, from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams.
Bob was born on Feb. 4, 1933 in McClain County, OK to EJ "Mike" and Anna Hopper Haxel. He was raised in Washington, OK. He was an intelligent, caring, Godly man who loved his family above all else. He enjoyed, fishing, gardening, traveling, playing games and supporting Thunder and OU sports. Bob served in the US Army for 2 years before earning several degrees including a BA in Electrical Engineering from OCU, Master's from South-western Baptist Theological Seminary, and from OU his Master's in Special Ed. and his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.
Bob's career began as a minister, then continued as a chaplain and administrator for the Pauls Valley State School as well as facilities for the mentally disabled in AR and SC. After his wife, Dovie, died, Bob returned to OK where he retired from the DDS and DHS.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Anna Haxel, wife, Dovie, daughter, Cheryl Haxel, and infant daughter, Sonia Kay Haxel.
Bob is survived by his wife, Billie and children, Rhonda Nolen (Gene) and Leigh Ann Haxel; step-children, Julie Jackson (Jackie), Rick Riggs (Denise), Kris Riggs (Shelley), and Carla Owens (Don); grandkids, Amy Richey (Lonnie), Mitchel Nolen (Heather), Jamie Nolen, Jennifer Nolen (Paul), Bennett Jackson (Jenni), Brandon Jackson (Adrienne), Brett Jackson (Lindsey), Erica Loughlin (Chuck), Alisha Jones (Dan), Cory Riggs, Rachel Eads (Matt), Shiloh Riggs, Ethan Riggs, Janae Owens, Joey Owens, Jill Owens; 19 great and 1 great-great-grandchild; his brother, Ted Haxel (Leslie) as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
To share a memory or condolence, visit
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019
