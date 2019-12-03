|
Bobby Leon McCarthy LUTHER, OKLAHOMA
Jan. 3, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2019
Bob passed away at his home in Luther, OK on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born in El Reno, OK January 3, 1940. He later moved to Oklahoma City. Bob was raised by his grandparents Dan and Belle Underwood until her passing in 1949. His grandfather married Ella May Raymond in 1952, and they raised Bob thereafter. Bob graduated from Northwest Classen High School in 1958. He enrolled in the University of Oklahoma as a pre-med student and worked several jobs while serving in the National Guard/Army Reserves. In 1960, he moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to live with his brother Bill and sister-in-law Sue. In June of 1961, Bob was called to active duty due to the Berlin Crisis. He was stationed in Fort Hood, TX with the 44th Evacuation Hospital Unit. Bob was released from active duty in November 1961. In 1962 he arrived in Dallas where he worked at The Dallas Morning News as a manager of the payroll department. In 1965, he met Carole Hart, and they married in 1966. Bob and Carole had their first child, Jill Alane, on April 9, 1969. They moved to Plano, TX in November, 1969, and had their second child, Mark Kevin, on June 22, 1974. Bob and Carole were married for 29 years. Bob worked at the DMN for seven years. During his tenure, he completed IBM's Computer Programming Certification. He installed the first computerized payroll system at the Dallas Morning News, and went on to work as a programming contractor with Republic Bank and DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M). He would join D&M as it's full-time computer programmer in 1970 where he built programs for oil & gas reservoir modeling and financial systems. He retired from D&M in 2005. Upon retirement he moved to his home in Luther, OK. Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents; his sister, and his brothers, Melvin Kenney and Bill McCarthy. He is survived by his former wife, Carole Hart-McCarthy; his daughter, Jill & husband Steve Sprinkle; son, Mark & wife Angela McCarthy. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren, Beau Dudley, Bennet Dudley, Carter McCarthy, Davis McCarthy, Reese McCarthy and Larry Sprinkle. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cherished friends and loved ones who will miss him dearly. Bob will be remembered and cherished as a loving family man and friend that was quick witted and always there to lend a helping hand. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 7th, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 9010 S. Fairview Drive, Okla-homa City, OK 73159, and December 18th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Andrew United Metho-dist Church, 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019