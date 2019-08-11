Home

BOBBY PARIS

Bobby Lee Paris
Aug. 25, 1931 - Aug. 5, 2019

CHOCTAW
Bob was born in Oklahoma City to Carl and Nettie Paris. He had worked as a plumber since the age of 14, and after two years in the Navy, established Paris Plumbing in Del City, OK for several years before retiring from OUHSC as Shop Foreman in 1990. He enjoyed his retirement years raising a variety of animals, working in the yard and gardening with his wife of 65 years, Dixie. He was preceded in death by daughter, DeLynn Maxwell; and grandson, Chad Paris Sanders. Bob is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Dixie; daughter, Dana Rogers, of Edmond; son, Doug (Kim), of Choctaw; his sister, Carla Gilmore; and his grandchildren, Kevin, Weston, and Lyndi. Graveside Service Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 1800 N. Choctaw Rd., Choctaw, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019
