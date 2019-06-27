Bobby Ray Lindley

August 3, 1934 - June 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Bobby Ray Lindley was born on August 3, 1934 in Savannah, Oklahoma to Raymond Francis Lindley and Lena Faye Lindley (Sims) and died Mon-day, June 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 60 years, Mary Dell Lindley (August 12, 2012). He is survived by his son, David W. Lindley and his grandsons, Luke and Cameron Lindley.

Bobby, "Bob" graduated from Bethany Peniel College on May 31, 1955 with his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He graduated with his Master of Science Degree, Guidance and Counseling on June 3, 1972 from Southwest Missouri State College.

His early career, like that of his father, was as a minister in service for Christ in the denomination of the Church of the Nazarene. Although a talented football player with college prospects calling, Bob turned his attention and life direction to full-time ministerial service as a teenager and held diverse pastorates during his career. Bob faithfully served in Nazarene Churches as their Senior Minister in Arkansas, New Mexico, Texas , Missouri and Canada and conducted numerous foreign mission and evangelistic outreach campaigns during his ministry. Whether his station of duty was humble or prestigious, his message was always focused on the redemptive nature of Christ's fundamental example of self-less love and unconditional forgiveness.

Following his retirement from more than 25 years of dedicated and honorable service to the Church of the Nazarene, Bob began a second career with the Presbyterian Ministers Fund (P.M.F.). Bob's demanding work as a financial counselor and executive advisor in the company filled the next two decades with national and international travel and opportunities to work directly with ministers and their families as their financial and spiritual counselor. Bob would say he was privileged and uniquely advantaged in his career at P.M.F. to be a "Minister to those who Minister".

Bob retired in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma during his later years and devoted himself to the care of his wife, spending time with his family and friends and cheering for his beloved OKC Thunder, Texas Rangers and OU Sooners.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mercer Adams Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. He will be buried at the Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.