John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
BOBBY SMITH


1931 - 2019
BOBBY SMITH Obituary

Bobby Lee Smith
Oct. 25, 1931 - July 24, 2019

MOORE
Bobby Lee Smith was born on October 25, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas. He returned directly to home farm a few weeks after birth. He lived and worked the remainder of his life at the farm. Bob attended Moore Public Schools from grades 1st-12th and graduated in 1949. He enjoyed band, singing in the choir, roller skating, swimming, dancing and waterskiing. Bob was survived by his cousin, Donald Polk and wife Sally; along with other cousins; friend, Margaret Andrews. Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Smith. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at the Moore Cemetery, Moore, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 26, 2019
