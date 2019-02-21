Bobbye Dodgen

Jul. 1, 1935 - Feb. 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

OKC resident Lola Mae "Bobbye" Dodgen, 83, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in OKC.

Services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Mark Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Edmond.

Bobbye was born July 1, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Oania Lloyd Bass and Retta (Lairson) Bass. She attended Central High School in OKC. On March 27, 1953 she married Ancil M. Davis Sr. She later married Billy James Dodgen on July 10, 1981. She worked much of her life as an office clerk for various companies. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, square dancing, bowling, and reading. She was a member of Immanual Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Frances Clindenst, Anna Kessler, Oania Loyd Bass Jr., Loyd Bass, and Velma Schrader.

She is survived by 2 children: Ancil Davis Jr. and wife Sherry of Edmond, Crystal Harbert and husband Mike of OKC; 5 step-children: Candy Davis and husband Doyle of Seminole, Connie Scott and husband Don of Seminole, Cherry Allison and husband John of Seminole, Chuck Dodgen and wife Sondra of Lindale, TX, Carl Dodgen of Shawnee; 4 grandchildren, 16 step-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Orville Bass of Wanette, OK, Cecil Bass of Visalia, CA; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019