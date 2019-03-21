Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service - chapel
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
Bonita Joan Penrod
January 17, 1942 - March 19, 2019

YUKON
Bonita was born in Cogar, OK to Ernest M. Liticker and Anna Lee (Howard). She is preceded in death by her parents. Bonita is survived by her husband, Ron C. Penrod; children, Angela Stout, Donna Williams, Jerry Penrod; brothers, Gerald Liticker (Peggy), Douglas Liticker (Beverly); grandchildren, Kyle Scarberry (Staci), Christopher Stout (Ana), Shayla Stout, Taylor Stout (Katherine), Kaitlyn Stout, Tara Degraw (Ryan), Torrie Williams, Tawnee Herrera (Michael), Trevor Penrod; 14 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday from 1-8 pm at the funeral home with family receiving guests from 6-7 pm. Services to celebrate her life will be 1 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019
