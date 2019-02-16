Home

Swearingen Funeral Home
1001 N Milt Phillips Ave
Seminole, OK 74868
(405) 382-3456
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Seminole
420 Reid Street
Bonnie Cornelison
Sept. 21, 1925 - Feb. 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Bonnie Cornelison, former Seminole, OK resident, rose to happily meet Jesus and be reunited with her beloved husband, L.E. "Red" Cornelison. A teacher and nurse at heart, she was an avid reader, cook and gardener; she saw the good in all people; she treasured her friends and brightened the day of any who came in contact with her. Bonnie taught children in Sunday School for sixty years and lived as a daily example of God's love. She always saw beauty in this marvelous world and felt sorry for those who didn't slow down to see it.
Surviving are her daughter, Kaye (Larry) Merriam; grandson, Chris Merriam; granddaughter, Lara (Ed) Merriam-Smith; her great-granddaughter, Estella Smith; brother, Jim Hale & wife Betty Ann; sister, Sydney Williams; sister-in-law, Betty Hale; several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends of all ages.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Seminole at 420 Reid Street. Tommy Clark will officiate at the service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to either First Baptist of Seminole or your favorite animal rescue group.
Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, OK is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 16, 2019
