Visitation 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Matthews Funeral Home 601 South Kelly Avenue Edmond , OK 73003 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Henderson Hills Baptist Church Edmond , OK

Bradley Marshall Harkins

May 17, 1980 - March 14, 2019



EDMOND

Bradley Marshall Harkins passed away into the loving arms of Jesus in Colorado on March 14, 2019 at the age of 38. Brad is survived by his wife Lacey Harkins and children Gunner and Glee; parents Bruce and Sherrie Harkins; sister Amy Bates and husband Chad Bates; niece and nephew Peyton and Cole Bates; and Grandmother Mary Jo Jones. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Brad was born on May 17, 1980 in Oklahoma City to Bruce and Sherrie Harkins. Brad graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1998. He attended Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Brad enlisted in the Army in 2002. He was stationed with the 1st Armored Division in Germany. Brad proudly served his country as a tanker/driver in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brad received many decorations and medals for his courageous and selfless acts while engaging in many hard-fought battles. Those include: The Army Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device with Valor, The Army Lapel Button, The Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. On December 20, 2004, Brad married the love of his life, Lacey. Lacey and Brad welcomed their first-born son, Gunner, in 2007 and sweet baby Glee in 2011. Most recently, Brad was a manufacture's rep for Legacy Sales. He was also in partnership with his father for Harkins Sales Group. Brad was a wonderful son, fun-loving brother, and most of all, a proud husband and father. Brad had a loving, passionate and generous soul. His smile and quick wit made people gravitate towards him. He was very athletic and loved to play baseball, snowboard, wakeboard, and also participated and competed in Mixed Martial Arts. Brad also loved to play guitar. He was self-taught and played by ear. It was a true passion and most times he had a guitar in his hands. Brad has countless friends and could always be relied on to lend a hand whenever needed. Brad was a patriot and loved his country. Brad's most treasured gifts are his wife Lacey, and his children Gunner and Glee. Brad adored his children and their happiness was his number one priority. Brad will truly be missed by his family and friends. But know this; He is in heaven with Jesus and all of us have gained a guardian angel. Visitation and public viewing will take place on Friday, March 22, at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. A celebration of Brad's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10 A.M. at Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brad's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BancFirst, care of Brad Harkins Memorial Fund. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. A very heartfelt "Thank You" to State Trooper Victor Enriquez of the Colorado State Patrol for his love, strength and support. Also, we would like to thank Alicia Bourdon-Goure, Victim Advocate for the Colorado State Patrol for her support and compassion. These two outstanding people are heroes and our family can never say "Thank You" enough for their love and support. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019