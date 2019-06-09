|
|
Brandy Victoria OVERLAND PARK, KS
(Snow) Clayman
Dec. 30, 1970 - May 2, 2019
Brandy was born to Thomas Ray Snow and Karen Gail Bradfield Snow in Oklahoma City and grew up in Edmond, OK. She graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1989, attended UCO and has lived in Overland Park, Kansas for the past 24 years. Brandy was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Snow, Grand-mothers Faye Gragg, Bernice Snow and Virginia Heierding, her Grandfather Gary Gragg and her step-brother Larry Jack Simmons Jr. Brandy is survived by daughters: Noah Beth Clayman and Jada Ann Clayman, step-daughter Rachael Hoskins, her parents Randy and Gail Heierding, brothers; Thomas Ray (T.R.) Snow II, Joshua Field Heierding and his wife Samantha Heierding and sister Karen Elyse Snow, nieces: Ayden Snow, Teagen Snow, Saylor Snow, her nephews Kendal Snow Parker, Logan James Heierding and many extended family members and friends. Brandy lived and loved passionately and will be missed deeply by many. Memorial Service will be held at Life Church on 178th and N. Pennsylvania in OKC, June 20th, at 2pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019