Brenda Newton EDMOND
Jan. 9, 1953 - Aug. 5, 2019
Brenda Newton passed away Aug. 5, 2019. She was born on Jan. 9, 1953, in Bonham, TX. Brenda loved to work in her garden, cook, sew, and paint. She was a patient, loving, funny, and giving person to know.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Akins.
She is survived by husband, John Newton; daughters, Kelli Newton Thompson & husband Sheldon and Staci Newton; granddaughter, Lyric Morris; her sisters, Karen McDoulett & husband George and Sharron Freelen; brother, James Akins; many beloved nieces and nephews; her dog, Cowboy; and kitty, Aspen.
Visitation for Brenda will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Baggerley Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Baggerley Funeral Home, interment following at the Bethany Cemetery. For full obituary, see Baggerley.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019