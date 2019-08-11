Home

Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
(405) 341-3737
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
View Map
BRENDA NEWTON


1953 - 2019
BRENDA NEWTON Obituary

Brenda Newton
Jan. 9, 1953 - Aug. 5, 2019

EDMOND
Brenda Newton passed away Aug. 5, 2019. She was born on Jan. 9, 1953, in Bonham, TX. Brenda loved to work in her garden, cook, sew, and paint. She was a patient, loving, funny, and giving person to know.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Akins.
She is survived by husband, John Newton; daughters, Kelli Newton Thompson & husband Sheldon and Staci Newton; granddaughter, Lyric Morris; her sisters, Karen McDoulett & husband George and Sharron Freelen; brother, James Akins; many beloved nieces and nephews; her dog, Cowboy; and kitty, Aspen.
Visitation for Brenda will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Baggerley Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Baggerley Funeral Home, interment following at the Bethany Cemetery. For full obituary, see Baggerley.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019
