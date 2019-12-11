|
|
Brenda S. Tanksley EDMOND
Apr. 26, 1943 - Dec. 5, 2019
Brenda Sue Tanksley passed away on Thursday, December 5th, after a long illness. She was born in Russellville, Arkansas on April 26, 1943 to Jack O'Dell Manus and Edna Sisney Manus. She graduated from high school in Bristow, Oklahoma in 1961. Brenda moved to Edmond, OK in 1963 where she lived the rest of her life. Brenda was a loving wife, devoted mother and doting grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Jack Tanksley; her children: son Jack Tanksley and his wife Kathy, daughter Cindy Beaver and husband Chip and son Chris Tanksley. Brenda was a grandmother of nine who will all serve as honorary pallbearers: Justin Tanksley, Kristina Bello, Jared Tanksley, Austin Beaver, Michael Tanksley, Tyler Beaver, Nathan Tanksley, Cody Beaver and Ryan Tanksley. Brenda is also survived by six great grandchildren: Savannah, Beighley, Aubreigh, Ethan, Cameron and Cole Tanksley. Brenda was one of six children born to her parents Jack and Edna Manus who both preceded her in death. Brenda has three sisters Lois Cox, Betty Kay Durham and Donna Hall and two brothers Mike and Ron Manus, as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of Brenda's life on Saturday December 14th at 2:00 pm at Baggerley Funeral Home, 930 South Broadway, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019