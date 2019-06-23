Brett Ralph Morin

Nov. 21, 1942 - May 26, 2019



LUTZ, FL

Brett R. Morin, 76, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Brett was born on November 21, 1942 in Oklahoma City, OK. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Morin and his mother, Mildred Terrell Morin. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jenny Thomason Morin; his daughters, Dayna Morin Nehls (Mark) of Plano, TX, Libby Morin Bursby (Scott) of Hawkins, TX; and his son, Brett Morin II (Chanin) of Burlington, KY; grandchildren, Jennifer, Caitlin, Austin (Eryn), Courtnie, Luda, Matt, and Kennedy; and great granddaughters, Emma and Avery; one brother, Craig Morin of Tomball, TX; and a sister, Jan Morin Carr of Oklahoma City. He received his education at Oklahoma Baptist University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and served for more than 40 years in various ministerial capacities. A gathering will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to LifePath Hospice, of Hillsborough County or First Baptist Church, Lutz, FL. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary