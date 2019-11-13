|
|
Brian Sheldon Brewer YUKON
February 22, 1960-November 8, 2019
Brian Sheldon Brewer, age 59, was born 2-22-1960 in Okla-homa City to William and Harriet Brewer. He passed away sud-denly on 11-8-2019. Brian was a devoted and loving husband, father, son and Pops to his precious granddaughter Madison, the true love of his heart. He graduated from Putnam City West HS, Class of 1978. Brian was a lifelong avid sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, snow skiing and camping. He was excellent at grilling and loved to cook for family and friends. His true passion since he was 14 years old was being a private pilot and his love of planes. He has been in the Utility Contracting business for over 35 years. Brian is survived by his wife, Pam, son Derek (wife Kayla and daughter Madison) and son Trent, parents Bill and Harriet, sister Shelly (husband Mike Troyer). Also survived by nieces, nephews, and his beloved mother-in-law Evelyn Chenoweth along with so many friends and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Newchurch on N. Rockwell.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019