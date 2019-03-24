Brian Kevin Land

Dec. 6, 1966 - March 17, 2019.



EDMOND

Brian Kevin Land, 52, was born on Dec. 6, 1966, in Oklahoma City to Harold and Mary Land. He passed away on March 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City. While in college at OSU, Brian started his own roofing company that evolved into Land Enterprises Roofing. He was a successful business owner, loved by all of his employees.

Brian put God first and his family second. Brian never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make others laugh.

Brian was a man of integrity and loved people with God's love, and that is what people will remember most. Brian will be greatly missed.

Brian is survived by his best friend, business partner and wife of almost 21 years, Kirsten; sons, Daniel and Evan; mother, Mary Land; brother, Greg Land & his wife Sharee; brother, Gary Land & his wife Ann; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Viewing will be at Baggerley Monday, March 25 from noon to 8 p.m. with the family present to receive friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Services for Brian will be Tuesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at Waterloo Road Baptist Church, 3100 E. Waterloo Rd. in Edmond. Father Michael Robertson will be officiating according to the 1928 Book of Common Prayer.

Memorial donations may be made to Dillon International, Inc. Adoption Agency, 7335 S. Lewis Ave. #204, Tulsa, OK 74136; or The HALO Project, 401 E. Memorial Rd., OKC, OK 73114. And a fund has been set up for Daniel and Evan for their school tuition at The Academy of Classical Christian Studies, 1120 E. Hefner Rd., OKC, OK 73131.

For more information and to share your memories, please visit: Baggerley.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary