Britni D. Riley

April 15, 1966 - June 24, 2019



MESA, AZ

Britni D. Riley went to be with the Lord June 24, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City April 15, 1966.

It is in deep sorrow that we must say a much too early good-bye to a precious mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend .

Britni is survived by the love of her life, Gary Pace, Mesa, AZ, her two cherished sons, Grayson Davis, Ocean-side, CA, Sheldon Pace, Mesa, AZ. Parents, Jim Riley and wife Linda of Edmond, OK, Karen King of Spencer, OK. Siblings, Monte Riley and wife Sandi of Edmond, OK, Kyndra Riley of Frisco, TX. Two adored nieces, Jacqueline Cross and Madelyn Sanderson and beloved nephew, Connor Nicholson. She is also survived by many loving family members, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Britni attended Putnam City Original, graduating in 1985.

She attended Faith Tabernacle for many years and dedicated her life to the Lord at an early age.

She worked at several law firms as a legal assistant before moving to Mesa, Arizona in 2001.

She blessed all of our lives with unconditional love. She will be deeply missed by all of us.

Services are pending. Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019