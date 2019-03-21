Britton Cherish Lee

August 1, 1975 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Britton Cherish Walters Lee was born August 1, 1975 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

to Cheryl O'Rourke (Long) and Bill Walters, Jr. Britton passed awa y March 18, 2019 at the age of 43, doing what she loved (flying). Britton graduated with honors from McCallum High School in Austin, TX in 1993. She then served in the Army National Guard, later receiving her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Texas. She worked as a nurse, initially in Texas including at Lajitas and then in Oklahoma, lastly at Oklahoma Heart Hospital. Over two decades Britton developed her career in aviation which became her fulltime occupation. Britton was a flight instructor, ATP pilot, licensed aircraft mechanic, warbird and airshow pilot with her beloved T6 Big Red. She was recently designated as a pilot examiner by the FAA. Britton was also an artist and quilter. She loved the great outdoors, canoeing and hiking. She is survived by her husband, Tom Hennebry; step-daughter, Olivia Hennebry Wendel; grandfather, Bill Walters; parents, Cheryl O'Rourke and Bill Walters, Jr.; brother, Tony Walters; half-brother, Sean O'Rourke; and step-brother, William O'Rourke. The family will hold private services. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary