Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Bruce Walker
February 6, 1953-September 20, 2019

EDMOND
Bruce Walker was born February 6, 1953 to Ethan Allen Walker and Henrietta Marguerite (Bricken) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He passed away Sep-tember 20, 2019 in Edmond, OK. Bruce graduated law school from the University of Oklahoma. He served as a State's Attorney at various districts across the state, until he became Executive Coordinator of the District Attorney's Council. His great passion was writing, as he published three books and hundreds of articles on history and political science. He was known for his faith, his love for his children, his intelligence, his kindness, his fairness, and his sense of humor. He could speak the language of children and was always eager to indulge in whatever buffoonery was required to make a child laugh. His love of reading made him a walking encyclopedia. He loved taking his precious Pumpkin to the dog park and attending the Church of the Good Shepherd. He loved many different music genres, from Mozart to the Moody Blues to Ray Stevens. He loved a good British comedy, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and of course, Sooner football. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Doug Walker. Bruce is survived by his children, Justin Walker (Broken Arrow), Trevor and Mary Walker (Edmond), Zachary Walker (Edmond), Audrey Walker (Edmond), step-sons, Bobby, Alex, and Hunter Gambill (Edmond); sister, Diane and Don Hampton; sister, Pat and Shannon Keating; and his dog, Pumpkin. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 27th, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1000 N. Broadway, Edmond, OK. Inurnment will follow at 3:30 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City. Memorial contributions may be made to: Paws for Life, Free to Live, and the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.