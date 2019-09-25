|
|
Bruce Walker EDMOND
February 6, 1953-September 20, 2019
Bruce Walker was born February 6, 1953 to Ethan Allen Walker and Henrietta Marguerite (Bricken) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He passed away Sep-tember 20, 2019 in Edmond, OK. Bruce graduated law school from the University of Oklahoma. He served as a State's Attorney at various districts across the state, until he became Executive Coordinator of the District Attorney's Council. His great passion was writing, as he published three books and hundreds of articles on history and political science. He was known for his faith, his love for his children, his intelligence, his kindness, his fairness, and his sense of humor. He could speak the language of children and was always eager to indulge in whatever buffoonery was required to make a child laugh. His love of reading made him a walking encyclopedia. He loved taking his precious Pumpkin to the dog park and attending the Church of the Good Shepherd. He loved many different music genres, from Mozart to the Moody Blues to Ray Stevens. He loved a good British comedy, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and of course, Sooner football. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Doug Walker. Bruce is survived by his children, Justin Walker (Broken Arrow), Trevor and Mary Walker (Edmond), Zachary Walker (Edmond), Audrey Walker (Edmond), step-sons, Bobby, Alex, and Hunter Gambill (Edmond); sister, Diane and Don Hampton; sister, Pat and Shannon Keating; and his dog, Pumpkin. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 27th, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1000 N. Broadway, Edmond, OK. Inurnment will follow at 3:30 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City. Memorial contributions may be made to: Paws for Life, Free to Live, and the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019