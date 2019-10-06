Home

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
Church of the Servant
14343 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK
BRYAN HARPER


1975 - 2019
Bryan Don Harper
Jan. 4, 1975 - Oct. 1, 2019

EDMOND
Bryan Don Harper, 44, of Edmond, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct. 1, 2019. Bryan was born in Oklahoma City Jan. 4, 1975, to Ron and Sharon (French) Harper. He attended Putnam City Original High School, where he played baseball; basketball; and his most loved sport, football. He also attended and graduated from Oklahoma State University and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. While at OSU, he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting. Bryan earned this CPA while working for Grant Thornton LLP. He married the love of his life, Rachel, on July 11, 1998. In 2000, he went to work with his father at Classic Printing as Vice President. Bryan was the absolute best son, husband, father and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bryan was preceded in death by fraternal grandparents, Bill and Francis Harper; and maternal grandparents, Steve and Lucille French. Bryan is survived by his father, Ronald Harper, and mother, Sharon Harper, of Oklahoma City; brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Harper, of Vancouver, WA; and his wife and lifelong partner, Rachel Harper. He is also survived by what he always said, "are his greatest accomplishments," son, Mason Drew Harper, and daughter, Kacie Mae Harper, all of Edmond, OK. A Memorial Service to remember Bryan will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., OKC. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, are encouraged to be made to: JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) (http://www.jdrf.org/donate/). To sign the digital guest book, please visit:

www.vondelsmith
mortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
