Buzzy Russell

May 2, 1938 - July 13, 2019



YUKON

Buzzy Russell, 81, passed from this life on Sat., July 13, 2019, at his home in Yukon, OK. He was born May 2, 1938 in Idabel, OK. He graduated from Mt. St. Mary High School and then served in the Army Reserves for 8 years. Buzzy met Carol Sue Kendall through Young Christian Workers and they married in 1963 in Guthrie, OK. Moving to Yukon in 1965, they celebrated 56 years of marriage on June 22, 2019. He was a Civil Rights Activist and coached soccer and basketball for many years. A Boy Scout Leader in Yukon, he saved many lives on canoe trips on the Illinois River. Buzzy enjoyed taking orphans to ball games and spending time with his family at Lake Tenkiller. Buzzy was preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine Bishop; step-father, Stanley Graff; father, Luke Russell; brother, Larry Russell; half-sister, Gail Rhea; nephew, Stuart Russell; and grandson, Landon Burger. He is survived by his wife, Sue Russell; son, Steven (Jennifer) Russell; daughter, Susan (Andy Curby) Burger; son, Scott Russell; and daughter, Stacey (Kenny) Sims; grandkids: Taylor and Tylor Goodson, Dylan Russell, Tiffany Atkinson and Jessica Manning; several great grandkids; step-mother, Clara Rosebeary; half-sisters, Karen Ogle, Carla Baker and Rosalind Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the . Viewing will be held 9 am - 6:30 pm, Tues., July 16, with Wake Services to follow at 6:30 pm, at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm, Wed., July 17, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at: www.yandafuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 16, 2019