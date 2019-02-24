Buster "Gene" Jones

November 19, 1929-February 19, 2019



YUKON

Known to his family as Gene, Buster Gene Jones passed away and joined his Lord February 19, 2019. He was born November 19, 1929, to Buster and Euna Jones near Stuart, OK. He graduated from Haileyville High School in the late 1940's and later from Oklahoma City University. Shortly before joining the U.S. Air Force for four years, Gene married his wife, Mary Ellen Baldwin. This relationship lasted over 45 years, ending with her death in late 1997. He married his second wife, Velma Love, in June of 1998.

Mr. Jones was a man of many interests and talents. Gene loved sports of all kinds including OU football, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the OKC Thunder just to name a few. He was an outstanding athlete himself in his early years. He had a lifelong love of gospel music, especially four-part quartets. He was an accomplished singer, using his talent in local Nazarene churches, most notably Calvary Nazarene and Williams Church of the Nazarene.

In his professional career, Gene was proud of 44 years and one-week employment with the Mike Monroney Center in OKC. Gene loved his family and his God in ways many people could not understand. His contributions will be remembered as a life well lived.

Gene leaves behind many survivors including his son, Larry Jones and wife Debbie of Yukon, OK, and their chil dren, Kelly and Jeffrey Jones; daughter, Sharon Hackler and husband Brad of Norman, OK and their daughters, Jaclyn and Jennifer; his second wife, Velma Jones and her four daughters, Debbie Brooks and husband David and their children Tim, Misty and Ashley, Judy Wilkerson and husband Bryan and their children Joe and Jim, Connie Bratt and husband Jim and their children Jennifer, Mike and Dusty, and Terri Veach and husband Clayton and their children Amanda, Caree and Jessica; 20 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, all who were just as important. Gene also leaves behind a world of many friends and fellow Christians.

Viewing will be Sunday, 11am-9pm, with family present from 4-6pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Monday, February 25, 10:00am at Williams Church of the Nazarene with interment in Resurrection Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary