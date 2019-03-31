Buster Mack Salyer

Aug. 4, 1933 - March 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Buster Mack Salyer, was born on Aug. 4, 1933, in Muskogee, OK. Buster departed this life on Wednes-day, March 27, 2019, following a brief illness. Buster was

preceded in death by parents Buster Grayford Salyer and Mae Margaret King. After graduating from Muskogee High School, Buster enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Nov. of 1951 and went on to serve on the USS Jenkins and USS Fletcher. He received an honorable discharge in 1955 after four years active military service. Buster married Mary Frances "Fran" Claunch on Christmas Day in 1957. The two have shared 61 years of marriage. He is survived in life by Fran and their two sons, Steven Craig Salyer, of McKinney, TX; and Jason Scott Salyer, of Choctaw, OK; his six grandchildren, Stephen Salyer, of Andrews, TX; Amber Ott, of El Reno, OK; Patrick Salyer, McKinney, TX; Mary Alberson, of Allen, TX; Kayla Courtney, of Oklahoma City, OK; and Jonathan Salyer, of McKinney, TX; his six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betsy O'Rourke, of Port Charlotte, FL. Buster attended Oklahoma State University, where he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1959. He went on to dedicate the next 34 years of his life as a civil servant at Tinker Air Force Base working on both the B52 and B1 programs. Two of Buster's favorite hobbies included golf and genealogy. Buster and Fran spent many years researching the Salyer family heritage, and published their

extensive research in a book entitled, "Westward Branches of the Salyer Family: A Salyer Genealogy" in 1998. They traveled across the U.S. to visit Salyer cousins at Reunions and his Navy shipmates at their reunions. A public Viewing will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Ford Funeral Services, 305 S. Sooner Rd., Midwest City, OK, from 3 to 6 p.m. Buster will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. at a Graveside Service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Kolb Cemetery, 3706 N. Midwest Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73141. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019