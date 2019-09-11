|
Callie Rae Hatfield Callie Rae (Leake) Hatfield, 90, passed away peacefully September 7, 2019. She was
born June 12, 1929 in Shamrock, OK to Raymond & Callie Leake. In 1950, she married her one true love, James (Jim) Hatfield, who preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by her children and grandchildren whose photos liberally decorated her home: JR & wife Phyllis of Moore, children Callie of Ottawa, KS, Jayme of Blue Springs, MO, AJ of Hugoton, KS and Alison of Hyattsville, MD; Beverly & wife Amy of OKC, fur children Sullivan & Smitty; Robert & wife Rhonda of Moore, children Crystal of Liberal, KS, Kala of Tyrone, OK, Crystal of OKC; Heather of Moore and Karl II of Moore; 11 great-grandchildren; and many treasured in-laws including Bud & Norma of Newalla and Joyce McWilliams of Bebe, AR, her many Leake relatives, nieces, nephews, life-long friends and family too numerous to list, but not forgotten. Please join us in celebrating her life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK, from 10am to 8pm with family in attendance from 6pm to 8pm. Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 10am at Southern Ridge Church of Christ.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019