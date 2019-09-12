Home

Dec. 15, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2019

PIEDMONT, OKLAHOMA
Cal Garnett passed away Sept. 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Clarinda, Iowa to Delbert Garnett and Mary Garnett, who preceded him in death along with his brother Carl Dean Garnett.
Cal served in the U.S. Navy for 16 years as a naval aviator. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he was a commercial pilot, then moved to Oklahoma to work for the FAA where he retired after 25 years.
He met the love of his life, Patricia Tolin, in 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas on a blind date. They married in 1966 and were married for 52 years.
Cal is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Gina, grand-children Kevin and Eli, sister Callie Ullman, nephew Bill Ullman, and many wonderful friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019
