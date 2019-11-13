|
Camden Lee Looper MOORE
January 10, 2004-November 8, 2019
Our loving child, Camden Lee Looper, born January 10, 2004, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 8, 2019. Camden is survived by his parents, Danielle and Mike Hohlier and Steve Looper; his brother, Casey Looper; half sisters, Bailey Looper and Dylan Parker; step-brothers, Ryan Hohlier and Kyle Hohlier. He also leaves behind a loving tribe of family Aunt Petra, Joe, Maura and Joey Hutchison, Aunt Brianne Hinojosa and David Tabatabaee, Jordan, Jaidyn and Brecken Hohlier, and Nell Looper. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Danny and Jane Hinojosa. A Celebration of his Life will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at Westmoore Community Church, 12609 S. Western, Oklahoma City 73170 at 11:00am. In honor of Camden's free loving spirit the family asks that attire is come as you are/casual. Camden has been a fighter his entire life from cancer, diabetes, and anxiety. We find peace in knowing that he is no longer suffering. He is at peace on God's arms and his spirit will always be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Amber Grayson at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amber-and-jason-go-to-africa. Amber was Camden's favorite Child Life Specialist and she holds a very special place in the families heart. Amber and her fiancé have joined the Peace Corps and are committed to living in Africa supporting the community in agriculture sustainability.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019