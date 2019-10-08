|
Cameron Hoard Potter OKLAHOMA CITY
January 29, 1961 - October 4, 2019
Cameron Hoard Potter was born on January 29, 1961 in Oklahoma City. The daughter
of Lois and John Hoard, she grew up in Ard-more, OK, alongside older brother, Garth. An intellectu-ally curious child, she loved reading science fiction and fantasy and arrowhead hunting with her family. She graduated from Ardmore High School in 1979 and the University of Oklahoma in 1983, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. While at OU during a Kappa Delta study hall, she met Greg Potter, whom she soon fell in love with and later married on Oct. 1, 1983. After graduation, her multifaceted interests led her to become a chemist, Girl Scout leader, archery instructor, Latin teacher, black belt in Tae Kwon Do and award-winning quilter. Her passion for quilting inspired her to start her own business called Over the Top!, where she spent many hours producing hundreds of handmade pieces of art. Her other favorite activities included traveling all over the world, skiing, golf, tennis, camping, Contra and English Country Dancing, and most of all, spending time with her three loving children. Cameron is survived by her half-brother Chase, and her son, Keegan (33), and her daughters, Kelsey (30) and Kira (24), and her husband of 36 years, Greg Potter.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019