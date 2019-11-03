|
CHICKASHA
Camilla H Pinkston
Nov. 3, 1919 - Oct 31, 2019
A Celebration of Life for Camilla Hurley Pinkston, three days short of 100, will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 402 West Iowa, Chickasha, OK. Born to Albert and Lela Hurley in Minco, OK, she had two brothers, G.B. Hurley and Charlie Hurley. She graduated from Minco High School in 1937 and attended two years of college at Oklahoma College for Women. She attended Comptometer School in Oklahoma City, and then worked for Oklahoma Hardware. In 1942, she married Don E. Pinkston, and they established a home in Minco. They had three children, Gary, Gerry, and Don. The family moved to Chickasha, OK in 1957, where Don & Camilla lived for over 50 years. Besides being a homemaker, Camilla worked alongside Don in his Supreme Radio & TV business. Later in life, Camilla worked in two savings and loan businesses as a loan officer. Don & Camilla were members of Epworth Methodist Church, where they were active in the Wedding Ring Sunday School Class, the Yet Set, and Camilla was involved in the United Methodist Women, helped with Lenten lunches, Women's Bazaar, and distributing the Epworth Messenger. She loved watching college football, women's college basketball and softball and Texas Rangers baseball team. She was especially a fan of OSU, where all three of her children graduated.
Camilla was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Gary (Kathi); her son, Don (Connie); and daughter, Dr. Gerry Pinkston. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Brian Pinkston (Lisa), Jeff Pinkston (Shannon), Tonya Fitz (Jonathan), Casey Pinkston (Maria), and Breanne Hindley (Travis). She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Keeley Pinkston, Sophia Fitz, Eli and Jonah Pinkston, Mila and Max Hindley, and Eli (T) Pinkston. She is also survived by a niece, nephews, and their families.
Special thanks to all the caregivers that were involved in helping Camilla in the last several years.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019