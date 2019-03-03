Resources More Obituaries for CARL BOGARDUS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CARL BOGARDUS

Carl Robert Bogardus, Jr., M.D., , passed away February 23, 2019 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma of 58 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bogardus. He had two children, Carl Robert Bogardus III, O.D., and wife Peggy of Oklahoma City, and Cynthia Gail Mincher, and husband Richard of Fort Worth, Texas; and grand-daughter, Jessica Renee Bogardus of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bob, as he preferred to be called, was born in Hyden, Kentucky on June 26, 1933, son of Carl R. Bogardus, Sr., M.D., and Jeannette Eversole Bogardus. He grew up in Austin, Indiana and attended college at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana where he graduated with a BS in 1955. He completed Medical School at the University of Louisville, Kentucky in 1959. His lifelong medical specialty was Radiation Oncology, completing his residency at the Penrose Cancer Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1963, following a one year fellow-ship in Radiation Physics at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1964, he and his family moved to Oklahoma City where he started practice on the faculty of the University of Oklahoma Medical School. He was board certified by the American Board of Radiology in Radiation Oncology in 1964, and board certified by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine in 1972. Bob's life was devoted to the care of cancer patients. He was truly one of the pioneers in the development of new and innovative techniques of treating patients with radiation therapy. He remained on the active faculty at the University of Oklahoma as Professor Emeritus for many years after he "retired", still treating patients up to his final illness. During his lifetime he received many honors and awards including fellowship in the American College of Nuclear Medicine, fellowship in the American College of Radiology, and fellowship in The American Society of Radiation Oncology. He was the only individual to ever serve as the national president of both of these national professional societies. In May of 2015, he received the ACR Gold Medal for recognition of exceptional contributions to the field of Radiology. This is the highest honor of the society. He held many other offices in both local and national organizations. He was considered the nation's expert in matters of professional coding, compliance and billing in Radiation Oncology, conducting over 150 national seminars in this subject. His bibliography lists many hundreds of publications and presentations. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in June 2019. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019