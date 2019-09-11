|
|
Carl B. Johnson BETHANY
June 5, 1930 - September 9, 2019
Carl B. Johnson, 89, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born in Jackson Co., OK. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He is survived by his sister, Jacquenline and brother, Donald as well as five children and 19 grandchildren. Viewing will be Thursday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Friday, September 13, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel. Donations to the may be made in his name. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019