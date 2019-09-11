Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
CARL JOHNSON


1930 - 2019
Carl B. Johnson
June 5, 1930 - September 9, 2019

BETHANY
Carl B. Johnson, 89, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born in Jackson Co., OK. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He is survived by his sister, Jacquenline and brother, Donald as well as five children and 19 grandchildren. Viewing will be Thursday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Friday, September 13, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel. Donations to the may be made in his name. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019
