Carl Lee Jones, Jr. YUKON
Nov. 2, 1934 - Oct. 2, 2019
Carl Lee Jones, Jr. succumbed to cancer after a valiant battle on the evening of October 2nd, at home surrounded by his loving family, just one month before he was to celebrate his 85th birthday with friends and family.
Carl was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 2, 1934, the only child of Carl Lee Jones, Sr. and Rose Kathryne Conyers Jones. His father's work for the Missouri Pacific Railroad took the family to many Kansas towns including Hoisington, KS where he graduated high school in 1952. Carl then attended Wichita State College pursuing his love of music.
Carl married Sharon Darr in 1955 and had two children, Brenda and Mark, during their 21 years of marriage. During this time, Carl managed the Great Bend Music store located on the courthouse square in Great Bend, KS. He also served as president of the local Jaycees, among other civic activities. Music took Carl and his family to Oklahoma City in 1966 as an employee of Sharp & Nichols Music on 5th Street in downtown OKC. Carl loved music and was a trombone player, vocalist, and bandleader of the popular Royalaires dance band associated with the India Shriners of Oklahoma City for many years.
Carl and Debra married in 1982 and the two of them enjoyed over 40 love filled years together. In the early 1980's, Carl became an oil and gas landman and served as a successful consultant in that capacity until his retire-ment. He was a member of the Oklahoma City Elks Lodge for many years, serving in several capacities including on the Board of Trustees. Carl was also a Master Mason (Fifth Degree) and served as a member of the Masons for 60 years.
Carl loved his friends and family and took great pleasure in 'bragging' about the many adventures and accomplishments that his family made throughout the years. Carl also loved a good glass of Scotch, a cigar, loved his OSU Cowboys, and greatly enjoyed playing a good competitive game of poker with his friends and family.
Carl Lee Jones, Jr. was preceded in death by his father in 1980 and his mother in 1995. He is survived by his wife Debra Jones of Yukon, OK; daughter Brenda Jones Cunningham and her husband Bob of The Woodlands, TX; son Mark Jones and his wife Melissa of Houston, TX; step-daughter Lisa Warren Thomas and her husband Brooks of Stillwater, OK; step-son Steven Warren of Heavener, OK; grandsons Matthew Trenton Jones of Los Angeles, CA, Nicholas Andrew Jones and wife Nicole of Chicago, IL, and Justin Warren and wife Sindie of Sumter, SC; great-granddaughters Ava, Cora and Zaylee of Sumter, SC.
Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, at the Oklahoma City Elks Lodge from 6:00-8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Carl's memory or to the Veterans Hospital through the Elks Lodge.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 30, 2019