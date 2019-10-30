|
Carl E. Stevens, Jr. EDMOND
November 8, 1953 - October 27, 2019
Carl E. Stevens Jr. was born to Carl and Sue Stevens in Poteau Oklahoma on November 8, 1953. On October 27th he barreled through the Pearly Gates after having gone out in a blaze of glory (or so he would have you believe). Carl's little brother James, his loving and patient wife Debbie, his proud and grateful children, Audrey, Garrett, Alyssa, Ava and Piper, and his "too beautiful for words" grand-children, Lily, Rose, Noah, Sarah, Legend, Temple, Judge and Aviana, will miss him dearly as will anyone else who had the good fortune to meet him. Whether you were a person of importance, the greeter at his local WalMart or RayRay his mailman, he had the same warm smile, happy greeting and bear hug for all. It was widely known that his favorite color was chrome and this reflected in his motorcycle and classic car choices. His passion for virtually anything that was loud and fast ensured that the neighbors always had an earful, his grandkids always had something to play on and that he could always be found in the garage if you needed him while Debbie could be found praying for his safety. As a proud Oklahoma State alumni he was excited to have kids and grandkids who followed in his footsteps in Stillwater and patently refused to own anything that looked even a little bit OU red. Carl lived by the saying that life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming "Wow! What a ride!" While his retirement years were not as long as he'd hoped, he and Debbie traveled the country visiting their kids and grandkids from Florida to Alaska to Hawaii and many places in between. If you are reading this and feel so inclined, grab a seat by the fire, pour a whiskey and light a cigar for Carl. He would love to have you join him. A Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Smith and Kernke Chapel on N. May Ave.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 30, 2019