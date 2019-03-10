Carl Twidwell, Jr.

July 1, 1927 - March 7, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Carl Twidwell, Jr. entered his heavenly home March 7, 2019. Carl was born July 1, 1927, in Eufaula, OK to Carl & Cleopatra Twidwell. Carl graduated early from Poteau High School to join the Navy and served as a Seabee until the end of WWII. He furthered his education at Oklahoma City University and University of Central Oklahoma, lettering in varsity football at both schools. After college graduation, Carl started his twenty-year coaching and teaching career at Mountain View High School, Heavener High School and finishing at Star Spencer High School. Following his coaching career, Carl was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Carl served six terms in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives from 1972 to 1984, representing District 101. In June of 1971, he opened TWID'S Sporting Goods store, located in Midwest City, OK. Carl and his family have been very proud that on Sept. 10, 2004, the football stadium at Star Spencer High School was renamed in his honor, Carl Twidwell Stadium. Carl is survived by his first wife, Doris Vaden Twidwell and their five children, David Twidwell and his wife Pamela of Edmond, OK; Carla Emmert and her husband Ken, of Taos, NM; Sherri Hensler and her husband Nick, of Mustang, OK; Joana Hyatt and her husband Larry, of Lumberton, TX; and Christina Guadalupe and her husband John, of Edmond, OK; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also, Carl is survived by his wife, Brigitta Twidwell; and three children, Monica Delclef and her husband George, of Warr Acres, OK; Lora Parsons and her husband Clay, of Oklahoma City; and Scott Berg and wife Janae, of Mustang, OK; and four grandchildren. Carl is also survived by his sister, Kaye Payne, of Westmont, IL; and was preceded in death by two remaining sisters, Mary Lee, of Houston, TX; and Marie Yeck, of Oklahoma City. A Funeral to celebrate Carl's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Barnes Friedrich Funeral Home at 1820 South Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK. The family will be greeting friends and relatives immediately following the service. Burial will follow at the Arlington Memory Gardens in Spencer, OK. Special appreciation from Carl's family is extended to Valir Hospice team members and the staff at Bethany Brookdale for their support and care.