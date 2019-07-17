Carla Ann Irwin

Dec. 15, 1947 - July 12, 2019



DEL CITY

Carla Ann Irwin passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1947 in Oklahoma City to Douglas and Dollie (Ledford) Parish. She was married on March 1, 1991 in Willow Brook Gardens to Robert Lee Irwin. Bob passed away on May 15, 2005. After 34 years at Tinker Air Force Base, she retired as a GS14 Management Systems Analyst. She also had her Doctorate in Sociometry. Carla was a force to be reckoned with, and you knew when she stepped into a room. She always dealt with the trials and tribulations in life well; but if something was heavy on her heart, she would say "Let Go and Let God". She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Chris-man, son-in-law Christoper Chrisman, brother Michael Parish, cousin Sandra Overturf, niece Katherine "Kat" Nickles, and nephew Michael Parish. Visitation for Carla will be from 4-8pm Friday, July 19th, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Burial will be held at 2pm Saturday, July 20th, at Arlington Memory Gardens in the Mausoleum. Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019