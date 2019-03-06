Carlene Warden

Oct. 18, 1933 - Mar. 3, 2019



MOORE

Carlene Janice (Carroll) Warden went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 3, 2019. Her husband Junior will be awaiting her arrival. Carlene was born on October 18, 1933 to Ethel and Leonard Carroll in Prague, OK. She was famous for her delicious pie crust and all around great cooking. Carlene loved OU football and OU Basketball! An avid fan! But most of all she was a faithful servant to the Lord. She was a member of the 1st Christian Church of Moore (Disciples of Christ). Preceded in death by her husband, Junior Warden; mother, Ethel Carroll; and grandson, Andy Ellison. She is survived by her only child, Janice Cawyer and husband Terry of Moore; sister, Jeannie Soeder, San Antonio; granddaughters, Amy Ball of Yukon and Kary Delgado, Irvine, California; 6 great grandchildren, Emily, Blake, Kiley, Amelia, Chrisitan, and Carlee; best friends/family, Delores and Vicki Ramsey of OKC. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 6 PM with a formal visitation Thursday 6- 8 PM. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at Prague Cemetery, Prague, OK. Pastor Greg Ball will officiate. You may donate to the Abiding Memorial Fund at 1st Christian Church of Moore, OK in her name, or . There are 3 things that remain - Faith, Hope and Love and the greatest of these is LOVE, I Corinthians 13. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary