Carmen Reed WICHITA FALLS
July 26, 1929 - November 2, 2019
Carmen Reed passed Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 90.
A memo-rial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Edmond Church of Christ, Edmond, Oklahoma.
Carmen was born on July 26, 1929 in Conway, Arkansas to William and Laura Cox. Carmen had three sisters. She was a flight attendant, school teacher, and a home-maker. She was married to Robert Reed in 1953. They were married 65 years and had two daughters. Carmen loved her church, Grand Lake, and traveling, but most of all she adored her family.
She is survived by two of her sisters, Colleen Armitage and Dinah Flurry; two daughters and their spouses who loved her very much, Cindy and Mark Hendry of Burkburnett, Texas, and Debbie and Mike Kerlick of the The Woodlands, Texas. She also leaves behind five granddaughters who adored their Nanny, Sarah and Jonathan Walker, Rebekah Hendry and Jonathan Vieth, Brittany and Shawn Houck, Kylie and Doug Coley, and Jenna and Sean Werner; as well as six great-grandchildren.
We thank the Lord for blessing her with a long life for us to enjoy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: In Search of the Lord's Way, P.O. Box 371 Edmond, Oklahoma 73083.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:
www.owensandbrumley.com
